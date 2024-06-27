UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Thursday lauded the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades and called for protecting those seeking safety in Pakistan.

UNHCR acknowledged that as Pakistan has been facing its challenges, the country’s generosity must be matched with international responsibility-sharing.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. It’s marked annually and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. According to UNHCR’s flagship global trends report, global forced displacement rose to 120 million by May 2024, of which some 43 million are refugees.

Tragically, about 40 per cent of all displaced individuals are children aged 17 or under, highlighting the profound impact on young lives.

Reflecting the global 2024 theme, “solidarity with and solutions for refugees” an event was held in Islamabad to pay tribute to refugees and express appreciation for the enduring generosity of the communities hosting them.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for SAFRON, Amir Muqam, UNHCR’s National Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan as well as other members of the government and civil society.

UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, expressed concern at the increase in the number of people forcefully displaced from their homes across the world and paid tribute to their resilience. “I am inspired by the many Afghan refugees I have met in Pakistan, whose strength, ambition and determination are an example to us all,” she said.

The Representative called for all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to commit to a more ordered and predictable refugee management policy, show compassion for people forced to flee and seek solutions to their plight. “We can all do more to show solidarity with refugees. No action is too small, whether it’s welcoming a refugee into your community or advocating for their protection,” she added.

The Federal Minister underlined the financial challenges of Pakistan in hosting Afghans in the country and noted the generous support of the international community. However, he emphasised that international attention is dwindling and continued solidarity is a must.

UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan called for a renewed collective pledge to stand with refugees. “Let us work together to ensure that every displaced person has access to safety, dignity, and a place to call home”.