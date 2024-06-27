UNHCR, CAR Hold Event To Commemorate World Refugee Day
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:14 PM
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with Commissionerate Afghan Refugees (CAR) organised an event to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in collaboration with Commissionerate Afghan Refugees (CAR) organised an event to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024.
The event featured an exhibition showcasing a range of colours of Afghan culture including art and craft, music, literature, jewellery and embroidery work and a ceremony to acknowledge the determination, endeavours and achievements of talented Afghan youth, said a release issued here Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Head of UNHCR Sub-Office Peshawar, Kofi Dwomo said “We are here to tell you (Afghan refugees) that you are not alone.
The world stands with you, recognizing your immense courage and resilience. The Pakistani communities have opened their homes and hearts to you and we continue to work together for your support and uplift.”
The event explicitly highlighted social cohesion between Afghan and Pakistani communities by showcasing successful stories of Afghan students thriving in Pakistani educational institutions.
The exhibition attracted government officials, UN agencies and partner organizations. Two separate events were also held in Haripur and Kohat to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024 in collaboration with car and partner organizations.
Recent Stories
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangements
Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reforms of maritime secto ..
Punjab aims for enhanced universal health insurance: Khawaja Salman
Direct flights to bring Pakistan, Tajikistan further closer: KP Governor
Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis
Five illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected
Special day observed to highlight MSMEs role in country's economic progress
PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census
UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees
Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangements40 seconds ago
-
Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reforms of maritime sector8 seconds ago
-
Punjab aims for enhanced universal health insurance: Khawaja Salman11 seconds ago
-
Direct flights to bring Pakistan, Tajikistan further closer: KP Governor12 seconds ago
-
Five illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected17 seconds ago
-
UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees43 minutes ago
-
Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York1 hour ago
-
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus1 hour ago
-
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department1 hour ago
-
Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters1 hour ago
-
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police1 hour ago