UNHCR-CAR Jointly Organizing Five-day Exhibition On Afghan Culture From Feb 1

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (car) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) are jointly organizing five day an exhibition – “Afghan Culture: Conversations Through Stitch & Stone|” from February 1 to February 5 at gallery no 2, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The event will bring together key government counterparts, members of the diplomatic community, UN Agencies, partner organizations, and most importantly representatives of the refugee community, said a press release.

The Secretary of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Ms. Naheed Shah Durrani will be the chief guest at the occasion.

