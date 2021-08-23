UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Country Representative Calls On CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

UNHCR Country Representative calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Country Representative of UNHCR in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's House here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem and other officials.

They discussed the prospects of arrival of Afghan refugees in Balochistan in view of the current situation in Afghanistan, and the steps taken for the welfare of Afghan refugees in the province during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Noriko said if the government decided to give permission to enter new refugees in Pakistan, the UNHCR would cooperate with the government in every possible way to meet the needs of the newly arrived Afghan refugees.

Ms. Noriko was accompanied by Commissioner Afghan Refugees Balochistan Masood Ahmed Khan and UNHCR Head of Sub Office Quetta Aaron Poliker.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

6 minutes ago
 RTA’s marine transport lines ferry 5.7 million r ..

RTA’s marine transport lines ferry 5.7 million riders H1 of 2021

1 hour ago
 Aged man dies in Quetta clash

Aged man dies in Quetta clash

52 seconds ago
 France Evacuated Almost 2,000 People From Kabul Si ..

France Evacuated Almost 2,000 People From Kabul Since Taliban Takeover - Top Dip ..

54 seconds ago
 CSTO to Speed Up Adoption of Strengthening Tajik-A ..

CSTO to Speed Up Adoption of Strengthening Tajik-Afghan Border Program

55 seconds ago
 Punjab govt striving to resolve problems of people ..

Punjab govt striving to resolve problems of people at their doorstep: Chief Mini ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.