UNHCR Country Representative calls on CM Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Country Representative of UNHCR in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's House here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem and other officials.

They discussed the prospects of arrival of Afghan refugees in Balochistan in view of the current situation in Afghanistan, and the steps taken for the welfare of Afghan refugees in the province during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Noriko said if the government decided to give permission to enter new refugees in Pakistan, the UNHCR would cooperate with the government in every possible way to meet the needs of the newly arrived Afghan refugees.

Ms. Noriko was accompanied by Commissioner Afghan Refugees Balochistan Masood Ahmed Khan and UNHCR Head of Sub Office Quetta Aaron Poliker.