UNHCR delegation calls on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan

A delegation of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) led by UNHCR Provincial official Sir Az (Zephania Amuiri) called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday

Afghan Refugees' registration and their arrival affecting here on provision of education and health facilities were discussed in the respective areas, during the meeting, said press release issued here.

The delegation informed the Governor Balochistan Amannullah Khan Yasinzai about performances of UNHCR current and future process regarding Refugees and other measures of facilities.

Governor Balochistan appreciated efforts of the UNHCR for providing education, health and clean water and other facilities in respective government hospitals and educational institutions for interest of common men in province.