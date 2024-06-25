UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A delegation led by the representative of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for Pakistan Ms. Philippa Cadler called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Islamabad on Monday and discussed with him matters related to refugees living in the province.

The dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the partnership for providing improved facilities to the refugees living in the province and to resolve their issues on sustainable basis, says a handout.

The Chief Minister while talking to the delegates has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hosting the Afghan brethren for several decades in the province, adding that during the repatriation process of illegal immigrants, over 3 lac refugees have returned voluntarily to their homeland.

The provincial government as per traditions of the land, had extended all possible facilities to the immigrants going back to their homeland voluntarily, he said and added that the humanitarian aspect of the matter is fully taken care of; not a single complaint was received during this entire process.

He made it clear that the repatriation of undocumented immigrants to their homelands was a decision of the government of Pakistan, which would be implemented, however immigrants with the valid documents would have no issue to stay here.

He also underlined the need for strengthening partnership between the provincial government and UNHCR for facilitating the immigrants living in the province in a more efficient manner and said that the provincial government was committed to extend all out support to UNHCR in this regard.

The Chief Minister said Afghan refugees, residing in Pakistan particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be empowered and employed by imparting them technical skills adding that If UNHCR was planning to start a program in this regard, the provincial government could help in imparting training to the Afghan youth in its centers established for technical education.

Similarly, If UNHCR wanted to launch health card for Afghan refugees on the pattern of provincial government's health card, then the provincial government was also ready to provide medical facilities and services to the Afghan citizens.

Commenting on the electricity issues in refugees camps, Ali Amin Gandapur said that provision of solar energy was the best way to overcome the issues of electricity in those camps and said that the provincial government was also ready to cooperate with UNHCR in this regard as well.

Talking to delegation, the Chief Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was also taking steps to re-settle the displaced people of the merged districts, adding that the government needed the support of donor organizations including UNHCR for the resettlement of these people.

The delegates thanked Pakistan, especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for their hospitality to the Afghan refugees for a long time and said that the cooperation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the process of voluntary return of foreigners to their countries was praise worthy and added that collaboration with the provincial government would be made more coordinated for the sustainable solutions to the problems of refugees living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and providing them with the best facilities.