UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM, discusses repatriation of illegal foreigners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A three-member delegation led by the representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Pakistan Ms. Philippa Candler called on the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan at Chief Minister's House here Friday and discussed with him matters related to the repatriation of illegal immigrants living in the province.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister, while talking to the delegates, said that the repatriation process of illegal immigrants was in progress smoothly so far adding that all possible facilities were being extended to the immigrants going back to their homeland voluntarily and the provincial government had allocated special funds for this purpose.

“The immigrants returning back to their countries are being treated humanely and the humanitarian aspect of the matter is fully taken care of whereas elderly people, women and children are being accorded special treatment as per the traditions of the land;” he said adding that specific transit points had been set up for temporary stay of such immigrants having all the required facilities.

The chief minister maintained that an effective grievance redressal mechanism had also been put in place to address any kind of complaints or concerns of the immigrants on immediate basis adding that all out efforts were being made to ensure that every single immigrant going back home gets proper treatment and no one is mistreated. Special directives have been issued to all the relevant departments, district administrations and police to this effect, he added.

He further stated that coordination mechanism between the UNHCR and the concerned provincial departments would be further strengthened in order to complete the repatriation process amicably.

Talking on the occasion, Ms. Philippa Candler said that UNHCR was thankful to the government of Pakistan and its people for hosting such a large number of refugees for the last several decades. She also appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for making special arrangements for the repatriation of the illegal immigrants and extending them all the required facilities.

She hoped that coordination between the provincial government and UNHCR would continue till the end to facilitate the repatriating immigrants to the maximum.

