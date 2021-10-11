UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Delivers 500 Tents, Thousands Of Relief Items For Families Affected By Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

UNHCR delivers 500 tents, thousands of relief items for families affected by earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has provided 500 emergency tents and thousands of core relief sets on Monday to Balochistan's provincial government for families affected by the earthquake that struck the region on 7 October.

The emergency supplies were handed over to the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority to aid families who lost their homes in the earthquake that heavily impacted Harnai district in Balochistan last week, said a press release.

According to the Government of Pakistan, more than two dozen people were killed, hundreds were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed in the earthquake.

"We stand in solidarity with people of Balochistan who have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for over 40 years. With winter approaching, our hope is that these emergency supplies can support Pakistan's efforts to assist the households affected as they recover from this natural disaster," said Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR's Representative.

UNHCR's work in Balochistan aims to support refugees and the host community, and the agency's projects continue to support schools, clinics, and livelihoods shared by refugees and the host community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Balochistan United Nations Harnai October From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

38 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

52 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

53 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.