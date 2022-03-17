UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Donates City Scan Machine To Public Hospital In Quetta

Published March 17, 2022

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Pakistan donated equipment including computed tomography (CT) scan machine, oxygen plant, 400 KVA generator and solar panels to Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital in Quetta

A press release issued here on Thursday, the Deputy Representative of UNHCR Pakistan Tammi Sharp, the Head of UNHCR in Quetta Erwin Dela Cruz Policar & Provincial Minister of Health of Balochistan, Syed Ehsan Shah and were present at the inauguration event.

The CT scan machine will improve the diagnosis of chest and lungs diseases & will also help in the research work of the institute.

Tammi Sharpe thanked the hospital for providing medical services to refugees without discrimination.

