UNHCR Donates City Scan Machine To Public Hospital In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 09:56 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Pakistan donated equipment including computed tomography (CT) scan machine, oxygen plant, 400 KVA generator and solar panels to Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital in Quetta.
A press release issued here on Thursday, the Deputy Representative of UNHCR Pakistan Tammi Sharp, the Head of UNHCR in Quetta Erwin Dela Cruz Policar & Provincial Minister of Health of Balochistan, Syed Ehsan Shah and were present at the inauguration event.
The CT scan machine will improve the diagnosis of chest and lungs diseases & will also help in the research work of the institute.
Tammi Sharpe thanked the hospital for providing medical services to refugees without discrimination.