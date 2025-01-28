UNHCR Donates CT Scan Machine To Institute Of Kidney Diseases In Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has donated a state-of-the-art CT Scan machine to the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) in Peshawar – bringing relief for patients in the city.
The hospital was in need of better diagnostic tools to serve its community more effectively, and this life-saving machine is already making a difference in patients' lives, reads a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Providing medical practitioners with advanced coloured imagery, the CT machine has improved the visualization of the affected area, making it easier to detect the patient’s medical issue, and improve diagnosis for better surgical planning and/or treatment.
Patients at IKD Peshawar no longer need to travel to expensive private laboratories where an advanced CT scans can cost up to 10,000 Pakistani rupees.
In addition to the financial implications, it often took days to get results, delaying diagnosis and costing patients precious time until their treatment could get underway.
Now, patients receive faster, more accurate diagnoses within the hospital’s grounds for about a third of the price, while those in financial need can be treated for free, regardless of their status.
The intervention is part of a dedicated effort by UNHCR to strengthen public services for all in refugee hosting areas.
The support to IKD Peshawar was made possible thanks to a contribution from Global Affairs Canada, in solidarity for the continued generosity of the Pakistani people.
The hospital is now better equipped to serve its patients more effectively, ensuring better treatment, and continue on its mission to provide quality kidney care to everyone.
