UNHCR Donates Five Ambulances To KP Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Head of UNHCR's Sub-Office in Peshawar, Bernard Inkoom, handed over the five ambulances with advanced medical equipment to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said a press release.

The ambulances were purchased by the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through UNHCR's programme of support.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, UNHCR has redoubled its efforts to assist the government to cope with increased numbers of patients requiring emergency transportation.

The ambulances will be deployed to the districts of Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar and Swabi.

"These ambulances will cater to the needs of Pakistanis and Afghan refugees needing urgent access to medical care," said Inkoom.

He commended the Government of Pakistan for including Afghan refugees in the national COVID-19 surveillance, preparedness and response plans.

He also applauded Pakistan's tremendous generosity towards refugees for having granted them access to health and education in the course of four decades.

The Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Abbas Khan, thanked UNHCR for the assistance at this time of need and said that the Ministry of SAFRON fully supports the provincial government's ongoing measures to combat the coronavirus.

Other car officials were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

