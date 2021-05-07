UNHCR donates five latest ambulances to Balochistan

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency on Friday donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Government of Balochistan.

During a ceremony in Quetta, the Head of UNHCR's Sub-Office in Quetta, Erwin Policar, handed over the five ambulances to the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana.

The Health Secretary of Balochistan, Noor ul Haq Baloch, and the Director of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Balochistan, Arbab Talib-ul-Maula, were also present on the occasion.

The ambulances will be provided to provincial health authorities, including the COVID Cell Balochistan, Emergency Service 1122, as well as the mobile Tele-Medicine Unit.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has stayed and delivered to help strengthen the public health system and assist the government in meeting the needs of increasing numbers of patients.

"UNHCR stands in solidarity with Pakistan and commends the country and its people for generously extending vital health services to those in need, including refugees. These ambulances will supply urgent medical transportation for all, leaving no one behind," said Policar.

Policar also welcomed Pakistan's decision to include refugees in its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. He said that this was a positive step that deserved international recognition.

