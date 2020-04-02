UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Donates Fully Equipped Ambulances To KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:28 PM

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the head of UNHCR's Sub-Office in Peshawar, Bernard Inkoom, handed over the five ambulances with advanced medical equipment to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, UNHCR has doubled its efforts to assist the government to cope with increased numbers of patients requiring emergency transportation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ambulances will be deployed to the districts of Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar and Swabi.

