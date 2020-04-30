UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Donates Medical Equipment To Children Hospital Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

UNHCR donates medical equipment to Children Hospital Quetta

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Thursday provided modern medical equipment to the Children Hospital Quetta as part of its ongoing work to support the provincial government and improve public health care services in hospitals in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Thursday provided modern medical equipment to the Children Hospital Quetta as part of its ongoing work to support the provincial government and improve public health care services in hospitals in Balochistan.

The equipment valued at Rs7 million includes a fully automated chemistry analyzer, an instrument used for the biochemical testing of total bilirubin, urea, creatinine, liver function, cholesterol, uric acid, triglyceride and calcium in patients.

With this new instrument, the hospital will offer free testing to the most needy Pakistanis and Afghans. Biochemical testing in private laboratories would otherwise cost around Rs2,000.

"This is the fastest testing machine in Balochistan, with the capacity of testing 60 patients per hour.

This machine is very productive which eases the ever-increasing pressures on time," said the Medical Superintendent of the Children Hospital, Dr Sher Ahmed Satakzai.

The Head of UNHCR's Sub-Office in Quetta, Zephania Amuiri said, "The UNHCR not only aims to strengthen the public health care system but also to support the refugee and Pakistani community at this difficult time." He added that although the coronavirus outbreak had disrupted some activities, the UNHCR in Pakistan was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while also continuing its core programme in support of the provincial government health department, and the refugee and host communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Government Refugee UNHCR (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

26 minutes ago

Georgia Aims to Be Among First Countries to Welcom ..

31 seconds ago

Efforts intensified to avert coronavirus outbreak ..

32 seconds ago

Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

34 seconds ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 30 Million as Ano ..

35 seconds ago

Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge sacrifice ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.