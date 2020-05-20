UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Donates Medical Equipment To Children Hospital Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency provided state-of-the-art medical equipment to Children Hospital Quetta as part of its ongoing work to support the provincial government and improve health care services in pubic hospitals.

The equipment valued at Rs.7 million includes a fully automated chemistry analyzer, an instrument used for the biochemical testing of total bilirubin, urea, creatinine, liver function, cholesterol, uric acid, triglyceride and calcium in patients, said in a news release issued here on Wednesday.

With this new instrument, the hospital will offer free testing to the most needy Pakistanis and Afghans. Biochemical testing in private laboratories would otherwise cost around Rs.2,000.

"This is the fastest testing machine in Balochistan, with the capacity of testing 60 patients per hour. This machine is very productive which eases the ever-increasing pressures on time," said the Medical Superintendent of the Children Hospital, Dr. Sher Ahmed Satakzai.

The Head of UNHCR's Sub-Office in Quetta, Mr. Zephania Amuiri, said, "UNHCR not only aims to strengthen the public health care system but also to support the refugee and Pakistani community at this difficult time."He added that although the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted some activities, UNHCR in Pakistan is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while also continuing its core programme in support of the Provincial Government Health Department, and the refugee and host communities.

