Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:40 PM

UNHCR facilitates Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :United Nations Human Commission for Refugees(UNHRC) Pakistan operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Quetta and Nowshera.

Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card is cut in the corner.

A PoR card is an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants their temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement.

Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately 200 USD per family member once they have reached one of the three UNHCR Encashment Centres in Afghanistan, said in Press Release issued .

In 2016, a scheduling system for returnee families from VRC Azakhel (Nowshera) was established. All returnee families must now obtain a scheduled date for their return. UNHCR facilitated Voluntary Repatriation recommenced on 1 March after a three months winter break. A total of 413 families were scheduled for return in KP. However, 393 families (95%) presented at the VRCs for their departure to Afghanistan due to number of factors.

