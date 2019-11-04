UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Hands Over Emergency Relief Items Worth Rs288mn To Balochistan, KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has handed over emergency relief items to the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to strengthen their emergency response and supply preparedness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has handed over emergency relief items to the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to strengthen their emergency response and supply preparedness.

A release of the UNHCR here Monday stated that the core relief items worth approximately Rs. 288 million were handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the two provinces.

The relief items will be stocked in the government's warehouses which will cater to the needs of 3,000 families in the event of an emergency.

UNHCR will also train PDMA staff in Balochistan so that they could effectively support emergency relief efforts.

The relief package contains tents, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets and quilts, plastic tarpaulins, buckets and jerry cans. "UNHCR has always stood by Pakistan in its time of need and continues to provide life-saving assistance when natural disasters strike," said the UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.

�She added that emergency relief items will support the government's emergency response.

