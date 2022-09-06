UNHCR hands over five well-equipped vehicles to KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :UNHCR provincial office in Peshawar and Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) on Tuesday handed over five well-equipped vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department to strengthen transport section of the department for effective policing in the province.

"We want to thank and extend our sincere sense of gratitude to the services and sacrifices of Police Department and their effective policing, coordination and cooperation with UNHCR, car and other humanitarian actors", said the head of UNHCR in KP, Gayrat Ahmadshoev and Commissioner Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan during the ceremony.

"The UNHCR representative assured to continue supporting KP police in provision of security, escorting and coordination in relation to the affairs of refugees, humanitarian response and UN operations in the province.

This generous contribution is highly valued and appreciated and will strengthen transport section of the department for effective policing in the province," said Manzoor Rizwan Deputy Inspector General of Police, Transport and Telecommunication, Head Quarter Peshawar, KP.

"The Police Department is committed to collaborate and cooperate with UNHCR and other humanitarian actors in the province to carry out their respective mandate," he added.

A tribute to police and humanitarian workers was paid for working tirelessly under the most challenging circumstances.