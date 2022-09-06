UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Hands Relief Items, Over Thousands Of Tents To Sindh Government

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 06:45 PM

UNHCR hands relief items, over thousands of tents to Sindh government

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has handed over thousands of tents and other emergency relief items to the Sindh government which will benefit hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has handed over thousands of tents and other emergency relief items to the Sindh government which will benefit hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people in the province.

The first three of nine scheduled flights arrived on Monday in Pakistan with the other six scheduled this week, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

UNHCR trucks carrying relief items are also on the road from Uzbekistan, with more convoys scheduled. Emergency relief items are being transported from Peshawar which has already reached Sukkur Humanitarian Response Facilities.

A total of 18,800 tents, 310,000 blankets, 76,000 buckets, 56,500 jerrycans, 67,500 plastic tarpaulins, 112,000 Sleeping mats, 150,000, mosquito nets, 140,000 Solar Lamps, 24,700 kitchen sets, 32,000 Sanitary napkins, 4,500 Soap and 3,500 Dignity Kits are being given to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Sindh province.

UNHCR's Assistant Representative for Protection Leyla Nugmanova called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The CM's team briefed the UNHCR officials about the current situation in various flood-affected districts and damage it caused.

The UNHCR Representative and Director General of PDMA Syed Salman Shah signed a memorandum to handover the items for immediate distribution to people affected by the floods.

The Sindh CM welcomed the UNHCR's contribution, terming it timely and important as needs are massive. The world is yet to understand the scale of this disaster and devastation by floods.

"UNHCR is lending all possible support to Pakistan in this hour of need,' said Leyla Nugmanova, UNHCR Assistant Representative for Protection in Pakistan.

"Based on our forty years of partnership and Pakistan's extraordinary generosity for refugees, we cannot let the country and its people handle this colossal tragedy alone. The world has to understand what the people in Pakistan are going through and has to step in to help fast," she added.

UNHCR has been part of the monsoon response since July when the agency started to provide relief items and assistance for refugees and host communities. In addition, UNHCR directly provided tents to the flood affected refugees and host communities through its partners.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister World United Nations Flood Road Sukkur Uzbekistan July Murad Ali Shah National University All From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

4 minutes ago
 Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for fl ..

Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for flood affectees

53 seconds ago
 Lufthansa avoids strike as pilots reach wage deal

Lufthansa avoids strike as pilots reach wage deal

55 seconds ago
 Climate change, global warming accelerating glacia ..

Climate change, global warming accelerating glacial melting: President

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against U ..

Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

15 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.