UNHCR invites Mayor Karachi to International Municipal Forum

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has invited Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to Turkey Municipal Forum and Global Refugee Forum which are scheduled to be held from November 26 to 27 in Gaziantep, Turkey and from December 17 to 18, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland, respectively

The invitation was handed over to the Mayor Karachi by a delegation of UNHCR represented by the UNHCR's External Relations Officer Ms. Marie-Claude Poirier, spokesperson for Pakistan Qaiser Khan Afridi and Hafiz Kakar which called on Mayor Karachi in his office on Wednesday.

Ms.

Marie Claude told the Mayor that the two days Turkey Municipal Forum on "Local solutions to migration and displacement - from emergency to resilience and development" is being co-organized by UNHCR in Gaziantep and the second event is the Global Refugee Forum the first major meeting of the 21st century will take place in Geneva.

The Turkey Municipal Forum will provide opportunities for cities and local development partners to exchange good practices and explore innovative partnerships.

The Mayor Karachi thanked the delegation and expressed hope that such international forums would bring positive results to future.