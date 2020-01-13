UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR New Project To Help Refugees, Pakistani Communities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

UNHCR new project to help refugees, Pakistani communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has launched a new project to provide livelihood opportunities to both Afghan refugees and Pakistani communities.

A spokesman of UNCHR talking to Radio Program said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to this effect between the UN agency and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

Under the project, the most vulnerable households would be provided with intensive coaching in the area of agriculture and entrepreneurship, various packages, including livestock, to support such initiatives, as well as access to financial services.

The official said such projects would have a significant impact in the lives of the vulnerable people living in abject poverty.

This initiative would help lift the Afghan refugee population and members of the host community out of poverty and provide them with sustainable livelihoods, the spokesman added .

The project would help 3000 households in Mansehra and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaghi in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Agriculture Mansehra Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.