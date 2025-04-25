- Home
- Pakistan
- UNHCR Operations Chief calls for continued solidarity for host communities and refugees during visit ..
UNHCR Operations Chief Calls For Continued Solidarity For Host Communities And Refugees During Visit To Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Completing a three-day visit to Pakistan, the UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Raouf Mazou, expressed appreciation for the generosity of the Government and people of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for over 45 years and urged continued solidarity with Pakistan, Afghan refugees and their host communities.
In Islamabad, Mazou met with Minister for Kashmir, GB and SAFRON, Eng. Amir Muqam, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq Khan as well as with senior officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs, said a press release.
During his discussions, Raouf Mazou, called for Pakistan’s tradition of hospitality towards Afghans with international protection needs to continue in light of the prevailing human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He also emphasized UNHCR’s ongoing commitment to working with the Government in a dialogue aimed at identifying long-term solutions as well as engaging in discussions to facilitate voluntary, dignified, and sustainable returns to Afghanistan.
Additionally, Mazou highlighted the Agency’s steadfast support for host communities, including targeted, area-based assistance efforts.
Meeting with Afghan communities, Mazou heard how their future prospects are full of uncertainty. Those he met also underscored their desire to continue to contribute to the economy of Pakistan, as well as eventually in Afghanistan.
Addressing members of the international community in Islamabad, Mazou called for renewed efforts on solutions and responsibility sharing, including an acceleration in third-country departures, as well as fostering new partnerships and developing innovative approaches to address the protracted displacement situation. This includes collaboration to create conditions conducive for returns to Afghanistan– paving the way for sustainable voluntary returns in the future.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Operations Chief calls for continued solidarity for host communities and refugees during visit ..5 minutes ago
-
Two addl IGPs among four transferred in KP15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with armed forces against Indian aggression: Syed Shafqat35 minutes ago
-
3 killed in Truck collision on Kandiwal road Sargodha35 minutes ago
-
Aftermath of Pahalgam False flag operation: Hindus start violent attacks on Kashmiri students35 minutes ago
-
World Malaria Day Walk at USKT45 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers fined for overpricing45 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reacts strongly to India's move to unilaterally revoke Indus Waters Treaty55 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global ,SCCI55 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously rejects Indian allegations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam attack1 hour ago