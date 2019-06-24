UNHCR organizes blood donation camp in commemoration of World Refugee Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :UNHCR in collaboration with Town-III administration Peshawar and Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassaemia hospital and Blood services Peshawar organized a blood donation camp here on Monday.

The blood donation camp organized at University Town Club, was part of the World Refugee Day events.

Speaking at the occasion, Dinesh Shrestha, Head of UNHCR in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed gratitude to the blood donors for showing their solidarity with the refugees.

"The people of Peshawar have hosted Afghan refugees with great hospitality and generosity for four decades," he said and added that UNHCR will continue to support the host community through its projects.

A large number of volunteers and UNHCR and its partner staff came forward and donated blood at the camp.

According to the representatives of Hamza Foundation Peshawar, the collected blood from healthy individuals as per safe blood transfusion practice will be provided to 1184 registered patients of Thalassaemia haemophilia and blood cancer patients for saving their precious lives.

The World Refugee Day is marked on 20 June every year as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the millions of people uprooted as a result of ongoing conflicts, war and natural disasters globally. This year's theme is "Step with Refugees".

UNHCR's annual Global Trends report shows that 70.8 million were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations in 2018.