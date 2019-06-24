UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Organizes Blood Donation Camp In Commemoration Of World Refugee Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

UNHCR organizes blood donation camp in commemoration of World Refugee Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :UNHCR in collaboration with Town-III administration Peshawar and Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassaemia hospital and Blood services Peshawar organized a blood donation camp here on Monday.

The blood donation camp organized at University Town Club, was part of the World Refugee Day events.

Speaking at the occasion, Dinesh Shrestha, Head of UNHCR in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed gratitude to the blood donors for showing their solidarity with the refugees.

"The people of Peshawar have hosted Afghan refugees with great hospitality and generosity for four decades," he said and added that UNHCR will continue to support the host community through its projects.

A large number of volunteers and UNHCR and its partner staff came forward and donated blood at the camp.

According to the representatives of Hamza Foundation Peshawar, the collected blood from healthy individuals as per safe blood transfusion practice will be provided to 1184 registered patients of Thalassaemia haemophilia and blood cancer patients for saving their precious lives.

The World Refugee Day is marked on 20 June every year as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the millions of people uprooted as a result of ongoing conflicts, war and natural disasters globally. This year's theme is "Step with Refugees".

UNHCR's annual Global Trends report shows that 70.8 million were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations in 2018.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa June 2018 Cancer From Refugee UNHCR Blood Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

32 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

47 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

48 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.