UNHCR Organizes Workshop For Protection, Advocacy Of Refugees

Published September 02, 2022

UNHCR organizes workshop for protection, advocacy of refugees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday organized a day-long workshop to build and enhance national protection capacity and continue advocacy on behalf of refugees.

The workshop was co-organized with SHARP at Police Training College (PTC) in district Hangu.

The training was attended by 15 female and 10 male police officers of different cadres.

Sahibzada Younas Field Protection Officer at UNHCR facilitated a legal framework for protection of refugees in Pakistan.

Legal protection of refugees, UNHCR Mandate, rights of refugees and legal status of Afghans in Pakistan were mainly covered in the presentation and discussions in the training.

Further, discussions also centered UNHCR programs in KP including Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA), the various policies of government of Pakistan on document and undocumented Afghans.

A session on sexual and gender based violence was facilitated by Lubna Haye, Protection Associate at UNHCR, while the Project Director of SHARP for KP, Memoona Batool Khan and Legal Manager for South, Ghais Gilani also attended session on Human rights and other relevant topics.

The training has been very interactive, and the queries of the recipients were responded to by the staff members of UNHCR and SHARP.

Shah Jahan Durrani, the deputy head of PTC, attended the program as a chief guest. He extended thanks to UNHCR on behalf of the Police Department and appreciated the joint effort of UNHCR and SHARP for organizing the program.

He requested UNHCR to continue building the capacity of the Police Department and ensured his full cooperation under his competence and authority

