UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi Announce Partnership Ahead Of Pakistan Super League Season 9
Published February 05, 2024
As the Pakistan Super League Season 9 starts from 17 February, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has announced a partnership with Peshawar Zalmi to promote the refugee cause through cricket in Pakistan.
Peshawar Zalmi is the leading franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket championship, which has been taking place since 2015, said a news release on Monday.
As part of the partnership, Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will work together to highlight refugee issues during one of the most popular cricketing contests. Peshawar Zalmi will showcase the emblem of UNHCR on their jerseys, marking a visible commitment to the cause.
Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi, Mian Abbas and cricketer Mohammad Haris presented the official jersey of Peshawar Zalmi to UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan Philippa Candler, in Islamabad.
On behalf of Javed Afridi, owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, Mian Abbas said that war and conflict forced millions of people to become refugees worldwide adding that Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will jointly partner to run an awareness campaign during the Pakistan Super League.
“Teaming up with humanitarian organization such as UNHCR will allow us to use our platform to highlight global challenges and help mobilize our people for a greater humanitarian impact,” he said quoting Javed Afridi.
Candler commended Peshawar Zalmi’s commitment to the refugee cause. “In featuring UNHCR’s logo on Peshawar Zalmi’s jersey, they are demonstrating their dedication to raising awareness and supporting those in need.
“Sports build bridges, transcend borders and cultures and foster a greater understanding of humanitarian issues,” she said. We wish good luck to Peshawar Zalmi during Season 9,” she added.
Pakistan has remained a generous refugee host for more than four decades.
