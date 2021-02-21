UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Plans To Facilitate Biometric Verification Of 1.4 Mln Refugees In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

UNHCR plans to facilitate biometric verification of 1.4 mln refugees in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would facilitate the biometric verification of the documents (smartcard IDs) of 1.4 million Afghan refugees from government during the current Calendar year.

"UNHCR has a plan to facilitate the Afghan refugees (POR - proof of registration cardholders) - by verifying and receiving new biometric documentation (smartcard IDs) from the Government of Pakistan by 2021." Revealed a document of UNHCR, Pakistan.

The document revealed the UNHCR's key plans for ensuring the betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education, and others.

According to the report, (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to ensure their return home by 2021.

UNHCR would enroll 61,500 refugee children during the year 2021, providing theman access to Primary education. The children would impart education in 137 schools of 54 refugee villages set up across the country, said UNHCR Pakistan document added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country as around 1.4 million were hailed from Afghanistan, it noted and said the UNHCR appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan had hosted the Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Education From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

6 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

36 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

51 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.