UNHCR-PPAF Collaborate To Empower Afghan Refugee Families With Sustainable Livelihoods

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are partnering to provide productive livelihood assets to Afghan refugee families in Pakistan. The program, now in its fourth phase, is committed to empowering over 3,000 Afghan refugee families residing in six refugee camps in Districts Nowshera, Quetta, Pishin, and Islamabad

The initiative aims to enhance the self-reliance and livelihoods of Afghan refugees by equipping them with transferable skills applicable in both Pakistan and Afghanistan upon their return. In the initial distribution phase, a total of 1,200 livelihood assets are being distributed across the Turkmen, Khesgi, and Akora Khattak camps in District Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a ceremony held in Akora Khattak camp, Acting Chief Executive Officer of PPAF Nadir Gul Barech and Livelihood Focal Point Officer at UNHCR Peshawar Ashfaq Hussain distributed livelihood assets to eligible Afghan refugee families. Arshad Rashid, Chief Programmes of PPAF, and Muhammad Amad, Executive Director of Initiative for Development & Empowerment Axis (IDEA), PPAF's implementing partner, were also present.

Nadir Gul Barech expressed gratitude to UNHCR for their enduring trust and highlighted the positive sustainable change brought about by the PPAF and UNHCR partnership, impacting over 7,000 Afghan refugee families since 2017.

He emphasized that beneficiaries equipped with productive assets and comprehensive training have progressed significantly in enterprise development, asset management, and financial literacy, leading to enhanced self-sufficiency.

Ashfaq Hussain affirmed UNHCR's commitment to fostering sustainable solutions for displaced populations, ensuring their protection, and promoting their self-reliance. He underscored that the ongoing partnership with PPAF stands as a testament to this dedication and is enabling Afghan refugee families to lead dignified lives marked by self-sufficiency.

Muhammad Amad thanked UNHCR and PPAF for their support and acknowledged the program's role in addressing vulnerabilities, improving livelihoods, and enhancing psychological well-being among Afghan refugee families.

It is noteworthy that each household receiving livelihood assets underwent mandatory 3-day enterprise development training to ensure efficient and sustainable asset utilization. The program also emphasizes gender equality, particularly focusing on enhancing skills among female Afghan refugees.

This partnership between PPAF and UNHCR demonstrates a collective commitment to empowering Afghan refugees in Pakistan, equipping them with the skills and resources necessary to build sustainable livelihoods and lead dignified lives.

More Stories From Pakistan