UNHCR Provides Latest Machinery To Children Hospital Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

UNHCR provides latest machinery to Children Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :United Nation Human Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) handed over latest machinery to Medical Superintendent of Children Hospital Quetta (CHQ) Dr. Shair Muhammad Stakzai for physiotherapy department of it on Tuesday.

UNHCR team provided millions of rupees of modern machinery to Children Hospital Quetta during visiting for provision facilities to children patients.

The team also expressed his satisfaction over MS, Doctor Shair Muhammad along with the performance of doctors and medical staff.

Talking to media on the occasion, MS Children's Hospital Dr. Shair Muhammad Satkzai said that all available resources were being utilized to enhance capacity of the Children Hospital Quetta.

He said that the Children Hospital was making the state-of-the Art Hospital by provision of better treatment facilities to patients according to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan's vision and Chief Secretary Captain (R) Fazil Asghar.

MS, Dr. Shair Muhammad also appreciated role of the UNHCR Team for supporting and said that The UNHCR would continue its key role for betterment of Balochistan's Hosptials.

He hoped that other organizations like UNHCR would play their key role to provide latest machinery facilities to respective hospitals of Quetta for better treatment of common men.

Dr. Shair Muhammad also praised efforts of the doctors and other staffs of Children Hospital Quetta for development of it.

