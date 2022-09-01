UNHCR provides relief goods for flood victims

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is providing relief goods for the flood affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is providing relief goods for the flood affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday, the UNHCR has provided 133244 blankets, 16843 buckets. 9117 dignity kits, 7000 family tents, 3547 Jerry canes, 23898 kitchen sets, 42286 mats, 80000 mosquito nets (Machardanis), 24610 tarpaulin sheets, 24044 soaps, 12968 solar lamps, 10000 sanitary kits and 17 interagency kits and other relief goods.

Earlier, the UNHCR has also donated 1500 tents for the flood affectees of the province.

The Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has thanked UNHCR for provision of relief for the flood affectees and said that the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people is their top priority.

He said that the relief goods provided by the UN agency would be dispatched to the affected districts on a need basis. He said that a round-the-clock relief operation is continued for dispatching necessary goods to flood affectees.