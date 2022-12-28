UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Receives €1 Million From L'Oréal Group To Support Flood-affected Communities In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has received €1,000,000 (One million euro) donation by the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, to provide emergency support for flood-affected communities in Pakistan as well as help rebuild community infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and shelters.

The donation, which comes as the people of Pakistan continue to grapple with the devastating effects of the 2022 floods, will contribute to UNHCR's response for approximately 8.5 million people in the worst affected provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Key activities include the handover of emergency core relief items including blankets, emergency shelter, hygiene items, mosquito nets and solar-powered lanterns, says a press release.

UNHCR, in its leadership of protection activities is also working alongside partners to ensure that critical needs are identified and addressed through prevention, risk mitigation and other services by specialised actors. The grant will strengthen measures to address gender-based violence and child protection risks, to ensure timely aid for the most vulnerable and delivered in a safe and dignified manner.

The funding will also assist in the early recovery process, including building up the resilience of refugees and their host communities and rehabilitating damaged public services such as schools, health, and water supplies.

"The L'Oréal Group's contribution demonstrates a firm commitment towards solidarity and responsibility sharing with Pakistan, which is among the world's largest host of refugees," said UNHCR Representative to Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida. "This contribution will support vulnerable families affected by flooding and help them to rebuild their homes, their lives and their communities."Alexandra Palt, L'Oréal Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO Foundation L'Oréal said, "As the flood waters recede, every passing day is bringing more challenges for the communities as people continue to be displaced by the catastrophic floods and the scale of the destruction remains huge. The funding awarded to UNHCR by L'Oréal will be directed towards rehabilitation and humanitarian assistance in Sindh, Balochistan and KPK."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Company Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

2 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

3 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.