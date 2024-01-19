UNHCR Representative Philippa Candler Meets Interior Secretary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Philippa Candler along with a delegation on Friday met with the Federal Secretary for Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani to discuss the issues of bilateral interest.
The delegation appreciated the Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating the illegal immigrants while leaving Pakistan, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior.
Discussing the issues of mutual interest, the UNHCR representative said that Pakistan had hosted refugees for decades and the recent operation was being conducted against foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.
At present, no action is being taken against those who have legal documents, said the spokesperson adding that in this regard, a control center and a helpline had been established in the Ministry of Interior.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI7 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA7 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday7 minutes ago
-
AC Pothohar conducts crackdown on price gouging27 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned27 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs27 minutes ago
-
RDA launches operation against illegal housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’37 minutes ago
-
Renowned columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered on sixth death anniversary37 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara conducts orderly room to resolve the police force issues37 minutes ago
-
Remembering singer Mehnaz Begum on her death anniversary37 minutes ago
-
BISE to announce result of oriental Languages on Jan 1947 minutes ago
-
Motorway sections temporarily closed due to dense fog47 minutes ago