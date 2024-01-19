UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Philippa Candler along with a delegation on Friday met with the Federal Secretary for Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani to discuss the issues of bilateral interest.

The delegation appreciated the Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating the illegal immigrants while leaving Pakistan, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior.

Discussing the issues of mutual interest, the UNHCR representative said that Pakistan had hosted refugees for decades and the recent operation was being conducted against foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.

At present, no action is being taken against those who have legal documents, said the spokesperson adding that in this regard, a control center and a helpline had been established in the Ministry of Interior.