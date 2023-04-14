UNHCR representatives commended Panagah services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The representatives of UNHCR from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Priscilla and Madam Lubna on Friday paid a detailed visit to the Panagah of Social Welfare Department at Pajagi Road, here.

District Social Welfare Officer Peshawar Noor Muhammad Mehsud on the occasion took the UNHCR representatives for a detailed visit of Panagah and apprised them regarding facilities being provided at the centre to the deserving people.

He told the UNHCR representatives that the Panagah of Social Welfare Department, not only provides food but also other amenities of life to the destitute.

The UNHCR representatives praised the facilities being provided at Panagah and also commended the special attention given to the Afghan refugees in education, food packages and rehabilitation from drug addiction.

They said the UNHCR and Social Welfare always had close bonds, cooperation and hoped that this relation would remain intact in future.

UNHCR representative Priscilla said the UNHCR was trying to reach an agreement with Social Welfare to provide shelter to Afghan Refugees so that such Afghan whose cases were under trial at courts could properly be accommodated at Panagah.