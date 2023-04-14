UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Representatives Commended Panagah Services

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

UNHCR representatives commended Panagah services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The representatives of UNHCR from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Priscilla and Madam Lubna on Friday paid a detailed visit to the Panagah of Social Welfare Department at Pajagi Road, here.

District Social Welfare Officer Peshawar Noor Muhammad Mehsud on the occasion took the UNHCR representatives for a detailed visit of Panagah and apprised them regarding facilities being provided at the centre to the deserving people.

He told the UNHCR representatives that the Panagah of Social Welfare Department, not only provides food but also other amenities of life to the destitute.

The UNHCR representatives praised the facilities being provided at Panagah and also commended the special attention given to the Afghan refugees in education, food packages and rehabilitation from drug addiction.

They said the UNHCR and Social Welfare always had close bonds, cooperation and hoped that this relation would remain intact in future.

UNHCR representative Priscilla said the UNHCR was trying to reach an agreement with Social Welfare to provide shelter to Afghan Refugees so that such Afghan whose cases were under trial at courts could properly be accommodated at Panagah.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Road From Refugee Agreement UNHCR

Recent Stories

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

9 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

29 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.