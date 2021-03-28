UNHCR requires US$6.96 mln to implement DRIVE of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has required a sum of US$ 6.96 million to implement Document Renewal & Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) of Afghan refugees in Pakistan by December 31, 2021. According to a document of UNHCR Pakistan, as many as 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered with the UNHCR in Pakistan would receive a biometric Smart Card in 2021.

As per shared information by the UN Refugee Agency, some 8,000 persons would be verified per day to complete the verification process by the end of current year.

DRIVE will be implemented jointly with the government of Pakistan through the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) / Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CARs) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), UNHCR Pakistan said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has generously hosted millions of Afghan refugees for 40 years.