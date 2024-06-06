UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, arrived in Loralai for a two-day visit on Thursday

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, arrived in Loralai for a two-day visit on Thursday.

As per details, Philippa Candler accompanied by UNHCR's Northern Balochistan representative Nasrullah Khan Musa Khel and Commissioner car Balochistan Arbab Talib Kasi.

Candler assessed the conditions of Afghan refugees in camps/RVs and engaged in discussions with local authorities. The visit aimed to review the refugee situation, identify challenges, and seek solutions while advocating for refugee rights.

During her visit, Candler toured the UNHCR's vocational training center in Loralai and met with Loralai Division Commissioner Balach Aziz and Deputy Commissioner Loralai Miran Baloch.

She also inspected the historical residence of the Commissioner and DC, built during British rule.

Key activities included visiting RV Katuwai refugee camps, assessing camp conditions and facilities, and meeting separately with elders and women's groups to hear their issues and complaints.

Candler also inaugurated the Government Girls Model High school in Loralai, distributing 40 tablets to top-performing students, and visited the Girls middle School in Pahari Mohalla, funded by RAHA.

Additionally, she held courtesy meetings with the DIG Office, RPO, and SSP, thanking them for their cooperation.

The visit emphasized engaging with Afghan refugees, understanding their concerns, promoting education, and empowering girls.

Finally, Candler expressed gratitude to Commissioner Balach Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Miran Baloch, and DIG Police Nazar Ahmed Kurd for their support and security arrangements.

APP/myl/378/