UNHCR support increased enrollment of children in schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The rehabilitation of five schools of district Swabi by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has increased enrollment of children by over 70 percent, said a press release issued by UNHCR here on Thursday.

According to it five schools of Swabi including Government Higher Secondary school Ismaila, Government Primary School Ismaila, Government High Secondary School Yaar Hussain, Government Primary School Yaar Hussain and Government Primary School Hemlet were rehabilitated and improved that led to increase of children enrollment by 70 percent.

A ceremony to mark the accomplishment was held in Government Higher Secondary School Ismaila Swabi that among others was attended by Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Head of UNHCR Peshawar Sub Office, Bernard Inkoom, and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbas Khan, and representatives of various government departments.

Addressing the event, Shahram Tarakai appreciated efforts of UNHCR and European Union for strengthening Pakistan's development initiatives including education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Bernard Inkoom admired hospitality of people of Pakistan towards Afghan refugees in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. "With improved facilities in public schools, Pakistani and refugee students would have an opportunity to learn side by side in a safe environment," he said.

Commissioner Afghan refugees expressed gratitude to UNHCR for its support to overcome challenges and to ensure that children living in Pakistan grow and learn in a safe environment.