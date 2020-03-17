UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Suspects Afghan Refugees Repatriation Ftom Pakistan Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

UNHCR suspects Afghan refugees repatriation ftom Pakistan over COVID-19

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that it has suspended voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan after the country temporarily closed border with Afghanistan over COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that it has suspended voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan after the country temporarily closed border with Afghanistan over COVID-19.

The voluntary repatriation program resumed on March 2 after a three-month winter break. A total of 28 individuals have so far returned to Afghanistan this month, according to the UN refugee agency.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who hold proof of registration cards and some 4.4 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation operation since 2002, the UN refugee agency said.

Pakistan closed its border points -- Torkham in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman in southwestern Balochistan this week as the country stepped up measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Following the closure of the Torkham and Chaman official border-crossing points with Afghanistan, the voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan has been suspended. This is due to precautionary measures taken by the government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," a UNHCR's statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has already surpassed 100 on Monday, according to officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Chaman March Border From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

6 minutes ago

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

60 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

1 hour ago

Morocco confirms 2nd death from coronavirus

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court grants bail to Khawaja Saad, Salman ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.