UNHCR Team Visits Rohingya Refugees In IIOJK: Inquires About Their Conditions

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Dec, 2024) A two-member team from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has visited the Rohingya Muslim community in a slum area in Jammu city of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and inquired about their reported ugly conditions, said a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC).

UNHCR Senior Protection Officer, Tomoko Fukumura and Protection Associate, Ragini Trakroo Zutushi met with the refugees and local residents in the Kiryani Talab area of Narwal.

The visit of the world body investigators amid an ongoing probe by the world forum over current severe cold whether and the Rohingya immigrants, who are reportedly settled illegally, should be provided with basic services like water and electricity, the report added.

It may be added that puppet Chief Minister of IIOJK Omar Abdullah, had, meanwhile, emphasized that the Indian government should decide on the fate of the Rohingya population in occupied Jammu, noting that they could not be left to suffer from starvation or cold, the report said.

