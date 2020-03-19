UNHCR temporarily suspends voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to their motherland has been temporarily suspended.

Spokesman of UNHCR talking to Radio said that the registration process has been closed as preventive measure to combat coronavirus.

UNHCR' s utmost priority is to support global efforts on lessening the spread and impact of COVID-19, and to assist the Government of Pakistan with its comprehensive preparedness and response plans," said the UNHCR spokesman.