UNHCR To Support Pakistan For Safe, Honorable Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

UNHCR to support Pakistan for Safe, honorable repatriation of Afghan refugees: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Spokesperson Qaiser Afridi Thursday reaffirmed that UNHCR will continue to support Pakistan for Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation in dignity and safety.

Talking to private news channel , he appreciated the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for nearly four decades.

He said UNHCR will continue to call for international support to Pakistan for Pakistani host communities and Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

UNHCR spokesperson says the repatriation process will continue for till November.

He also mentioned that the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has inaugurated a voluntary repatriation centre in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan.

With the opening of the new centre in Azakhel, UNHCR now has the capacity to facilitate the return of up to 10,000 refugees every day through the Torkham border crossing, he added.

He said Pakistani government has established two centers in Quetta and Nowshera to facilitate the ongoing process.

Afghan peace agreement is a great sign for the entire region, he added.

