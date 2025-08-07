Open Menu

UNHCR Urges Pakistan To Exempt Afghans With International Protection Needs From Involuntary Return

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

UNHCR urges Pakistan to exempt Afghans with international protection needs from involuntary return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) has expressed concern over Pakistan’s intention to forcibly return Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

According to the press release issued on Thursday, On 31 July, Pakistan confirmed that Afghan refugees would be repatriated under its ongoing ‘Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan’. Over the past days, the UNHCR has received reports of arrests and detention of Afghans across the country, including PoR cardholders.

We acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges. However, given that those holding PoR cards have been recognized as refugees for decades, their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle.

The UNHCR remains particularly concerned about women and girls forced to return to a country where their human rights are at risk, as well as other groups who might be endangered. We call on the authorities to ensure that any return of Afghans to Afghanistan is voluntary, safe and dignified.

UNHCR has continued to seek an extension of the validity of PoR cards and welcomes the additional one-month “grace period” that Pakistan has granted.

UNHCR strongly urges the Government of Pakistan to apply measures to exempt Afghans with continued international protection needs from involuntary return. We also appeal to Pakistan’s established goodwill to allow legal stay for Afghans with medical needs, those currently pursuing higher education, or in mixed marriages. UNHCR has expressed its readiness to support the Government to establish the necessary mechanisms.

The large-scale return of Afghans this year from neighboring countries has put immense pressure on basic services, housing and livelihoods, and the host communities themselves, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Mass and hasty returns significantly heighten protection needs, and risk instability in Afghanistan and the region, including onward movement.

This year, over 2.1 million Afghans have already returned or been forced to return to Afghanistan, including 352,000 from Pakistan.

Recent Stories

The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings th ..

The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupt ..

Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3

11 minutes ago
 Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer ..

Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom

11 minutes ago
 EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with ca ..

EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy

25 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

26 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-base ..

Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo

26 minutes ago
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

3 hours ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan