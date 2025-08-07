UNHCR urges Pakistan to exempt Afghans with international protection needs from involuntary return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) has expressed concern over Pakistan’s intention to forcibly return Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

According to the press release issued on Thursday, On 31 July, Pakistan confirmed that Afghan refugees would be repatriated under its ongoing ‘Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan’. Over the past days, the UNHCR has received reports of arrests and detention of Afghans across the country, including PoR cardholders.

We acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges. However, given that those holding PoR cards have been recognized as refugees for decades, their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle.

The UNHCR remains particularly concerned about women and girls forced to return to a country where their human rights are at risk, as well as other groups who might be endangered. We call on the authorities to ensure that any return of Afghans to Afghanistan is voluntary, safe and dignified.

UNHCR has continued to seek an extension of the validity of PoR cards and welcomes the additional one-month “grace period” that Pakistan has granted.

UNHCR strongly urges the Government of Pakistan to apply measures to exempt Afghans with continued international protection needs from involuntary return. We also appeal to Pakistan’s established goodwill to allow legal stay for Afghans with medical needs, those currently pursuing higher education, or in mixed marriages. UNHCR has expressed its readiness to support the Government to establish the necessary mechanisms.

The large-scale return of Afghans this year from neighboring countries has put immense pressure on basic services, housing and livelihoods, and the host communities themselves, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Mass and hasty returns significantly heighten protection needs, and risk instability in Afghanistan and the region, including onward movement.

This year, over 2.1 million Afghans have already returned or been forced to return to Afghanistan, including 352,000 from Pakistan.