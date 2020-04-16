UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Welcomes Japan's Support To Refugees, Host Communities In Pakistan Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Thursday welcomed the contribution made by the government of Japan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and their host communities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Thursday welcomed the contribution made by the government of Japan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and their host communities in Pakistan.

The government of Japan announced a donation of USD 1 million to strengthen UNHCR's efforts to meet the most urgent needs in the current situation, said a press release issued here.

The new funding will help supply health facilities with personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies, and upgrade water and sanitation facilities.

The UNHCR Deputy Representative in Pakistan, Iain Hall, commended the Government and people of Japan for their generous and timely donation. He said that the support would go a long way in assisting refugees and Pakistani host communities, and provide much-needed relief under the difficult circumstances.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori,o said: "The spread of COVID-19 has become a serious issue worldwide, and it is now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease." He further stated the government of Japan would continue to support the government of Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic development cooperation.

In response to the COVID-19 global humanitarian appeal, Japan generously donated a total of USD 23.9 million to urgently assist refugees around the world.

The government of Japan is one of UNHCR's largest donors and supporters of many years.

