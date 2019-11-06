UrduPoint.com
UNHCR's Cold Chain Warehouse Inauguration On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:08 PM

UNHCR's Cold Chain Warehouse inauguration on Thursday

UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, UNHCR, Mr. George Okoth-Obbowill inaugurate UNHCR's Cold Chain Warehouse here at Charsadda Road on Thursday (Nov.07)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, UNHCR, Mr. George Okoth-Obbowill inaugurate UNHCR's Cold Chain Warehouse here at Charsadda Road on Thursday (Nov.07).

A release of the UNHCR issued here Wednesday stated that Minister of State for SAFRON, Shehryar Khan Afridi, UNHCR's National Goodwill Ambassador, Ms.

Mahira Khan, Health Minister� Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan, and Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra will accompany the UN dignitary during the visit, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations UNHCR,George Okoth-Obbo, is on four-day official visit to Pakistan. During his visit to Peshawar, he will meet senior officials of the Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghan refugees.

