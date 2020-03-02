UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has resumed its voluntaryrepatriation programme for registered Afghan refugees on Monday after a three-month winter break

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has resumed its voluntaryrepatriation programme for registered Afghan refugees on Monday after a three-month winter break.The voluntary repatriation operations had been suspended for the winter period from 1 December 2019 until 1 March, 2020.UNHCR will facilitate repatriation from the voluntary repatriation centre at Azakhel, Nowshera in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, operations at the voluntary repatriation centre Baleli, Quetta will likely be resumed next week.The Proof of Registration card allows Afghan refugees the right to temporary legal stay in Pakistan."As voluntary repatriation is a preferred solution for Afghan refugees, it must be voluntary, safe, dignified and well-informed," said Mr.

Iain Hall, UNHCR Deputy Representative in Pakistan.Hall acknowledged and appreciated the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for more than four decades.

UNHCR spokesperson Qaisar Khan said UNHCR provides approximately $200 to every registered individual upon their return to Afghanistan.

Returnees receive the cash grant at UNHCR encashment centres in Afghanistan.Director solution strategy and the partition Fazal Rabi said the process of volunteer return will continue until November this year.

He said Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.Some 4.4 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation programme since 2002, he added. He said due to sever cold during December to February; the process of the Afghan refugees has been suspended every year.