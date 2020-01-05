UrduPoint.com
Unhealthful Diet Linked With Vision Loss Later In Life

Unhealthful diet linked with vision loss later in life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) A new study spanning nearly 2 decades has found a link between an unhealthful diet and vision loss in older age. Should we be keeping more of an eye on what we eat?A diet rich in fats and red meat may contribute to AMD.A robust body of research has shown that a diet rich in red meat, fried foods, high fat dairy, processed meats, and refined grains is bad for the heart and linked to the development of cancer.However, not many people consider the impact of diet on their eyesight.A new study, now appearing in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, has found a link between a diet rich in unhealthful foods and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).AMD is a condition that impacts the retina with age, blurring central vision.

Central vision helps people see objects clearly and perform everyday activities such as reading and driving.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, around 1.8 million people aged 40 and above are living with AMD, and another 7.3 million have a condition called drusen, which usually precedes AMD.The CDC also explain that "AMD is the leading cause of permanent impairment of reading and fine or close-up vision among people aged 65 years and older.

"Now, the new study which was the first to look at dietary patterns and the development of AMD over time has found an association between an unhealthful diet and AMD.Unhealthful diet raises AMD risk by threefoldThe study looked at the development of early and late AMD in participants of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, which looked at arterial health over 18 years (1987-1995).Using data on 66 different food types, the researchers identified two diet patterns: one they dubbed "Prudent," or healthful, and one they dubbed "Western," which included a high intake of "processed and red meat, fried food, dessert, eggs, refined grains, high fat dairy, and sugar sweetened beverages."Prevention is better than cureEarly stage AMD has no symptoms, so a person may not know that have it.

Also, although not everyone develops late stage AMD, for those who do, it can be costly and invasive to treat.There are two forms of late stage AMD. One is called wet AMD, or neovascular AMD, which healthcare professionals tend to treat by injecting antivascular growth factors.

