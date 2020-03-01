Unhealthy food trends among youngsters causing obesity: expert says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Medical experts Sunday warned 'Obesity' is seen as an increasingly common problem among youngsters due to poor diet and a lack of exercise have seen rates of Type 2 diabetes soar across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society President Fayza Khan said obesity remains one of the biggest public health challenges globally and must be urgently addressed by governments because diabetes, heart disease and cancers are caused by it.

The dietician said awareness was key to live a normal life as due to ignorance, people were indulged in unhealthy living and added that the website on obesity and diabetes would help them gaining authentic health and medical information.

This new trend of unhealthy food habits among the youth has put them at a risk of developing obesity, diabetes, heart attack which basically non-communicable diseases (NCDs) accentuated by unhealthy lifestyles, the dr. said.

Increase in calorie intake and inadequate physical activity are the leading factors of obesity, she said.

Obese children may experience immediate health consequences which can lead to weight-related health problems in adulthood, she added.

Expert suggested that public should avoid consuming shakes, bakery items, juices, biscuits, nimko and milk from the market.

Obese children and teens have been found to have risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), including high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and abnormal glucose tolerance, she mentioned.

She advised parents to ensure their children eat food from the basic five food groups: grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and milk, she said.

"Parents are responsible for their kid's well being and health; and are exercising four to five times a week." She further advises parents to only allow kids to watch tv or play with the iPad and phone".

Dr Fayza explained, most of the fast food contains a large amount of sugar, fats and carbs and less minerals and vitamins. This means that you are taking in large amount of unhealthy calories in the shape of fast food which leads to weight gain and ultimately obesity.

Most of the fast foods have exceeding levels of sugar and fats which are directly associated with increasing weight, she added.

Over weight and an unhealthy diet are leading risk factors contributing to the burden of disease in country, she said.

"Despite all the technological, cultural and social advances of the last few decades, we have lost sight of this most basic facts If children eat poorly, they live poorly," she said.

Parents needed to train children what food should be eaten. It includes two large meals in the morning and at dinner and snacks in between, she added.

"We need governments, the private sector and civil society to prioritize child nutrition and work together to address the causes of unhealthy eating in all its forms", she advised.