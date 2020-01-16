(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party, Palwasha Khan has strongly condemned NAB for filing new references against former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that NAB has lost all credibility

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) : Deputy Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party, Palwasha Khan has strongly condemned NAB for filing new references against former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that NAB has lost all credibility.She in a statement issued from party's media office here on Thursday said that it is a fact that whenever Imran Khan gets into trouble, NAB becomes active.

Now when every coalition partner of Imran Khan is expressing its reservations with the government and has threatened leaving government, NAB chairman has come to rescue him and to divert attention from the difficulties of the government playing his role.

She said that Niazi and NAB are harming the economy of the country.She said that on one hand government has increased power and gas tariffs and increasing petroleum prices and on the other NAB has started media trial of opposition.

Whoever accused President Zrdari in the past had to face embarrassment and now they will meet the same fate. One day Niazi and company will have to be accountable for their crimes, she concluded.