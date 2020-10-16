UrduPoint.com
Unholy Alliance Of Opposition Not Allowed To Take Law In Hands: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here Friday said that the unholy alliance of opposition parties would not be allowed to take law in hands.

The special assistant in a statement here said Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) was a democratic party strongly believed in democratic attitudes and norms. Kamran Bangash said the issuance of written permission has testified the pro-democratic step of the Government.

"Holding of peaceful public meetings and processions is a democratic right of every person and opposition should fulfill this desire," Bangash said, adding accountability process was underway in line of the laws made by the opposition parties during their respective regimes.

He clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and would not give NRO to anyone.

He said opposition has frustrated after seeing excellent performance of the PTI Government in Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding PTI has promoted peoples' welfare politics and put an end to hereditary politics in the country .

Kamran Bangash said PTI had achieved two-third majority in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during 2018 general elections due to its better performance in the province. He expressed the hope that PTI would achieve two-third majority in 2023 general elections.

