UNHRC, HR bodies urges to visit Kashmiri detainees in hellish jails of India, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed its deep concern over the plight of illegally detained leaders and activists of the ongoing resistance movement, languishing in Indian Jails and within interrogation centres in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman lashed out at the Indian occupation forces for the arbitrary arrests of the Hurriyat activists, journalists and students on baseless and fabricated charges.

The spokesman hailed the steadfastness and dedication of the incarcerated leadership including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohamed Yasin Malik, Dr. Hamid Fayaz, Dr. Qasim,Dr. Shafi Shariety, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen, Dr.GM Butt, Altaf Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, M Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi,Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Shahidul islam, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Gh. Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahamad Dar, Zahoor Butt, Molvi Nasir, Assadulla Parray, Hakeem Shokat, M.Ayoub Dar, M.Ayoub Mir, Shokat Khan, Tariq Pandit, Gazanfar Iqbal, Nazir Khan, Mumtaz Ahmad, Farooq Shek,Arif Najar, Aqib Wani, Merajudin Nand, Muhammad Iqbal, Aamir Soltan, Aadil Zargar, and all others.

The Hurriyat spokesman said that more than six thousand leaders and activists of APHC and the common youth have been incarcerated illegally in the jails, police stations, army camps, interrogation centres without being provided basic amenities which has adversely damaged their health conditions.

Suffering from various ailments the detainees have been deprived of medical treatment and all other jail facilities as guaranteed by the UN Human Rights Charter on prisoners, he said.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and all other human rights organizations including Amnesty international, Human Rights Watch, International Committee of Red Cross to pay a visit to the hellish jails of India including Tihar, Agra, Jodhpur, Jijar, and other far off jails of India and within the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed his apprehensions regarding the safety of the illegally detainees said that after receiving terrible moral defeat at the hands of freedom loving people of the occupied territory, the Indian fascist regime has initiated a brazen modus operandi to eliminate the prisoners, one by one after taking them to the fake encounter sites from jails like Zia Mustufa who has been martyred recently in the forests of Poonch.

The spokesman denounced the brute and inhuman behaviour meted out to the incarcerated resistance leaders and activists and said that our strong and dedicated leadership are bravely facing the brunt of Indian tyranny and barbarism in all hellish jails of India and have not compromised their inalienable right to self determination.