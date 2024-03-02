Unhygienic conditions: IFA seals 1 outlet, serves notices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted an operation in the G-13 area of Islamabad in a proactive move to ensure public health and safety.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of the Food Authority, Ms. Tahira, highlighted the significance of such inspections in maintaining food safety standards and protecting consumer well-being.

She said that during the operation, one outlet was sealed due to unhygienic conditions, while fines of Rs 60,000 were imposed on three other outlets failing to meet safety standards.

Additionally, notices were issued to 14 outlets for selling gutka, a harmful and banned substance.

The IFA's swift action underscores its commitment to ensuring that food establishments adhere to strict hygiene protocols, safeguarding the health of residents and visitors alike.

On the occasion, Ms Tahira said that strict action would be taken against these outlets which were involved in selling gutka and negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

