Unhygienic meat confiscated from butcher shop, fined Rs25,000

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) ::Food Authority Abbottabad Thursday confiscated unhygienic meat from a butcher shop and fine Rs25,000.

The food authority team led by deputy director was conducting the inspection at the meat shops in Qalandarabad Bazaar.

According to the official sources, the unhygienic meat was supplied from Mansehra.

The team also inspected 25 food and grocery stores in the same bazaar. During the checking, the team recovered 'Gutka' from a shop and caught a supplier red-handed.

The deputy director said a strict action would be taken under Food Authority Act against the violators.